One student notified the faculty toward the end of the school day Tuesday, and police were called at approximately 3 p.m., according to a statement.

Multiple students at Casco Bay High School received threats via a social media application that were “directed towards a specific group,” Portland police wrote in a statement Tuesday on Facebook.

Classes at a high school in Portland, Maine have been cancelled for Wednesday after several students received threatening messages over social media, police said.

At the time, school administrators determined it was unnecessary to have a lockdown, and students were dismissed at their usual times, police said.

Authorities do not believe the threats were sent by a student attending a school in the city, however they cancelled Wednesday classes “out of an abundance of caution . . . to allow police and school officials more time to assess this threat and identify the individual involved,” police wrote.

“Police are working with the school department to put security measures in place to ensure that students and faculty are safe,” officials wrote in a statement.

Police are investigating the matter and are working to identify the person that sent the messages.

Authorities urge anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

