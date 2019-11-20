Eight colleges are offering free tuition to the three children of a Massachusetts firefighter recently killed in the line of duty. The colleges are all either within or near the city of Worcester, the hometown of Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard. The 39-year-old Menard died Nov. 13 from injuries suffered while battling a house fire. He helped two colleagues escape before succumbing. The children will be offered free tuition if they qualify for admission. The colleges are Assumption, Anna Maria, Becker, Worcester State, Clark, Holy Cross, Quinsigamond Community College, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. In addition, the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is offering free graduate school tuition. (AP)

Hanover, N.H.

Dartmouth fraternity, sorority face sanctions

A fraternity and sorority at Dartmouth College are facing sanctions for alcohol policy violations. The Zeta Psi fraternity admitted to possessing and serving hard alcohol last summer and was suspended for the summer and fall terms, college spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said Wednesday. The fraternity also will be on probation status for the upcoming winter and spring terms, and members will be required to participate in intervention and educational programs. The Alpha Phi sorority was suspended for the fall term after violating hazing and alcohol policies in the fall terms of 2016, 2017, and 2018. The sorority also is required to participate in alcohol screening and intervention programs, Lawrence said. The Ivy League school is nearly five years into an ambitious plan to overhaul its campus culture to address three problems: high-risk drinking, sexual assault, and a lack of inclusion. (AP)

Providence

City fires employees over noose incidents

City officials say a second city worker has been fired after another employee reported finding a noose in a vehicle on a job site. A spokeswoman for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says the second worker was fired after a union hearing on Wednesday. The first was fired on Tuesday, after a black employee said he found a noose at the work site Monday. The city did not release the names of the employees who were let go. James Vincent, president of the NAACP Providence Branch, says he was contacted by a city employee who wanted to make sure the organization was aware the noose was found and had been reported. Vincent says hearing about the noose brings back the painful history of black people being lynched in the United States. (AP)