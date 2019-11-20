The court ordered a new trial for Dominick R. Alves, who was convicted of aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, and a cocaine possession charge.

The Massachusetts Appeals Court unanimously concluded that Plymouth Superior Court Judge Brian A. Davis bungled jury selection in the racially-charged trial and wrongly blocked two people of color from sitting on the jury.

An African-American man had his constitutional right to a fair trial violated when an all-white jury convicted him of stabbing a white man who had repeatedly used racial epithets during a melee that broke out at two Wareham graduation parties in 2013, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

Advertisement

Alves, who spent nearly eight months in jail awaiting trial, was sentenced to two years in the Plymouth County House of Correction by Davis in 2016 when the trial was finally held. He was 18 at the time of his arrest and is now 24, according to court records.

But the appellate court said his trial was so deeply flawed that Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz must now decide whether to retry Alves.

The alleged stabbing victim repeatedly used racial epithets in the incident, and four of the seven prosecution witnesses also used them, the court said.

The jury was “scrubbed improperly,” resulting in the removal of “jurors, representative of a substantial segment of society, who might have been particularly sensitive to the racial dynamics at play in the case, and whose absence may have affected the jury’s assessment of the credibility of witnesses who expressed racist views toward people of the defendant’s race,’’ Judge Peter J. Rubin wrote for the court.

According to the court, two separate graduation parties were being held in Wareham on June 9, 2013. A friend of Alves left his party and went to the party attended by the stabbing victim, identified in court records as John Roche III.

Advertisement

Alves’s friend began annoying women at the party Roche attended and was being escorted away from the party when someone punched Alves’s friend, according to the court.

Roche’s father, after trying to prevent an escalation of the fight, was punched and knocked to the ground, according to court records. Roche then ran into Alves’s group demanding to know “which one of you [expletive] [racial slur] hit my father?”

Roche was later found with three stab wounds to his back. A friend of Roche’s then demanded to know, “Which one of you [racial slur] just stabbed my friend?” according to the court.

Alves was ultimately identified as the attacker by witnesses associated with Roche, according to court records, and was ultimately convicted by the jury.

Judge Davis, while questioning prospective jurors, threw out two people of color who told him their view of a witness’s testimony would change if the witness had used a racial slur.

But, the appellate court said, Davis should have delved deeper into their thinking instead of deciding on his own to block them from sitting on the jury.

“They were not asked, and did not say, that they could not be fair or impartial in assessing the witness’s testimony,’’ Rubin wrote.

“They merely described accurately why the prior use of a racist term might have bearing on a witness’s credibility in certain circumstances. Yet they were excused for cause. . . This error entitles the defendant to a new trial,” he said.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.