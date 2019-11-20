The app used by commuters at the MBTA’s parking garages and lots experienced a “system outage” around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, the MBTA said in a Tweet.
The PayByPhone app claims 30 million users worldwide, and is the primary cash-free means for commuters to pay for parking.
The outage apparently was still in effect as of 7:42 a.m. as the T had not posted an update.
In its original tweet, the T said the company expected to be back in service “shortly.”
“#MBTAParking: @PayByPhone_NA is currently experiencing a system outage. They are working on a resolution and hope to have the system back shortly,’’ the T tweeted.
Advertisement
No timeline for restoration was given.
This story will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.