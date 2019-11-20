The app used by commuters at the MBTA’s parking garages and lots experienced a “system outage” around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, the MBTA said in a Tweet.

The PayByPhone app claims 30 million users worldwide, and is the primary cash-free means for commuters to pay for parking.

The outage apparently was still in effect as of 7:42 a.m. as the T had not posted an update.