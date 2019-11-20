Police are investigating after a person was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.
Boston police spokesman David Estrada said officers responded to the area near the corner of Holborn and Glenburne streets shortly after 9:10 p.m.
They found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center.
The condition, age, and gender of the victim were not immediately available.
Multiple streets in the neighborhood were closed to traffic at 10 p.m. A handful of police officers could be seen at the scene.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.