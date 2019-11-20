State Police have identified the man who died in a single-car crash that closed Route 1 in Danvers on Tuesday evening as Conrad Garfield, 41, of Hamilton, police said.

A Danvers police officer found a car deep in the woods near the intersection of Route 1 and Interstate 95 and reported it to State Police around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, State Police said in a statement.

State troopers, Danvers firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to the scene and determined that Garfield was dead, police said. He was the sole occupant of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.