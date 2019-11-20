State Police have identified the man who died in a single-car crash that closed Route 1 in Danvers on Tuesday evening as Conrad Garfield, 41, of Hamilton, police said.
A Danvers police officer found a car deep in the woods near the intersection of Route 1 and Interstate 95 and reported it to State Police around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, State Police said in a statement.
State troopers, Danvers firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to the scene and determined that Garfield was dead, police said. He was the sole occupant of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.
Garfield was driving north on Route 1 when the Volkswagen left the roadway and crashed into the trees, police said.
The cause of the crash, as well as what time the crash occurred, are under investigation by State Police and the medical examiner’s office.
The left lane of Route 1, just north of Route 62, was closed because of the crash Tuesday evening, the Globe reported.
