Boston police recovered a loaded revolver while talking to a group of people outside of a home in Dorchester Tuesday night, police said.
As part of an investigation, officers were speaking with three people behind 98 Harrishof St. at around 10:41 p.m., Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said.
During the conversation, officers found and confiscated a discarded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition, police said in a statement.
The people the officers were speaking to were not considered suspects, so they were identified and released, Miraj said.
The officers turned over the handgun to the department’s forensic unit for processing, and the discovery is being investigated, police said.
