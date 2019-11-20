Boston police recovered a loaded revolver while talking to a group of people outside of a home in Dorchester Tuesday night, police said.

As part of an investigation, officers were speaking with three people behind 98 Harrishof St. at around 10:41 p.m., Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said.

During the conversation, officers found and confiscated a discarded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition, police said in a statement.