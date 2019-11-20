Details of the doomed voyage were recounted in Nathaniel Philbrick’s “In the Heart of the Sea,” among other works. Some of the most chilling aspects come from a memoir by Owen Chase, a 21-year-old first mate on board the Nantucket (and an island native).

Eight members of the 20-man crew survived, including five who traveled thousands of miles east in long boats, resorting to cannibalism to stay alive over the three months.

Nov. 20, 1820: The Nantucket whaleship Essex was sunk by a massive sperm whale off the coast of South America — an infamous disaster that would inspire Herman Melville’s classic novel “Moby-Dick.”

Chase’s “Narrative of the Most Extraordinary and Distressing Shipwreck of the Whale-Ship Essex” describes the fearsome sight of the approaching whale, which has been estimated at 85 feet long.

After two or three spouts, the giant made straight for the ship, “coming down for us at great celerity,” Chase recalled. “The whale smashed head-on into the Essex with “such an appalling and tremendous jar, as nearly threw us all on our faces.”

The whale then struck the port bow, cracking and splintering the oak planking. The huge creature pushed the ship backwards until water surged over the transom. The boat began its descent. The only thing the crew could do was lower the boats and try to fill them with navigational instruments, bread, water and supplies.

On the open sea, the boats were eventually separated, and conditions deteriorated rapidly. Provisions dwindled, the men began to suffer from dehydration, and the boats encountered bad weather.

As some crew members perished, those who remained made an unimaginable decision. Near death, the men on Captain George Pollard’s boat decided to draw lots to see who would be killed and eaten. Pollard’s cousin Owen Coffin pulled the shortest straw. Although Pollard offered to take his place, the teenager refused.

How was Melville influenced by this ghastly tale?

He arrived in New Bedford as a young man in 1840 and promptly signed on to Acushnet, a whale ship bound for the South Pacific. It was aboard this and other vessels that he soaked up the essence of whaling life. By a fluke, he was given a copy of Chase’s book.

Melville met Pollard on Nantucket in the early 1850s, later noting that “To the islanders he was a nobody — to me the most impressive man, tho’ wholly unassuming even humble — that I ever encountered.’’

