Fire Lieutenant Chad Mota and paramedics Jak Letien and James Hannon III then arrived on scene. The paramedics, with assistance from the other first responders, took over care of the Vecchione, whose heart then began beating on its own, Gloucester fire said.

Fred Vecchione, 64, collapsed near Cripple Cove Landing around 12 p.m. on Oct. 8, Gloucester fire said. Officer Josiah Aberle, Police Sergeant Brian Aiello, and Deputy Fire Chief Andrew McRobb were the first to arrive on scene and began to administer CPR. McRobb used his automatic defibrillator device to administer one shock to Vecchione.

A Rockport man reunited Tuesday with the Gloucester first responders who saved his life after he had a heart attack in October to thank them for their quick work in restarting his heart, officials said.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a statement that the incident is a “testament to the hard work that our police and fire departments are doing every day.”

“They train incredibly hard to be ready to respond to a myriad of situations, and their response to this situation was truly commendable,” she said.

Vecchione was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. He made a full recovery and was released Oct. 21, Gloucester fire said.

On Tuesday, the first responders and Vecchione met at the Gloucester Fire Department headquarters on School Street, Gloucester police said.

“We’re thankful that Mr. Vecchione is doing well, and wish him and his family the best,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said in a statement. “It was truly special for those who responded that day to meet him and see that he is doing well, and it was kind of him to visit.”

According to the American Heart Association , about 90 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die.

“Cardiac arrest is very serious, and thankfully by working together swiftly and collaboratively, first responders were able to save this man’s life,” Police Chief Edward Conley said in a statement. “I commend each officer and member of the fire department who responded — well done.”

