With less than three months until the first voting in Iowa and New Hampshire, the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination seems as confusing as ever. It is now a legit four-way contest at the top. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is neck-and-neck with former vice president Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

This time the debate, hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, will be shorter — just two hours instead of three! — and there will be slightly fewer candidates on the stage, 10, than the record-setting dozen in last month’s debate.

While most of the political world is focused on the public impeachment hearings aimed at President Trump, the top candidates hoping to replace him will once again take the debate stage Wednesday night .

Meanwhile, on the lower tier of the stage, almost half of the candidates have yet to qualify for the December debate, including businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

With that as the backdrop, here are four big things to watch for at the debate, which will be held in Atlanta.

Buttigieg’s most important debate?

It isn’t just that Buttigieg forced his way into the now-four-person top tier, but the most respected Iowa poll found him leading there. Given this new status, it is logical to expect he will face new attacks from his rivals. A month ago, Warren entered the debate in the hot seat with all of the momentum. Now, it is Buttigieg’s turn.

Expect to see the mayor be questioned in depth about his own unique health care plan, which is essentially an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, as opposed to a Medicare for All plan. He will also probably face questions about his inability to connect with voters of color.

How much of a problem is it for Buttigieg? A Quinnipiac poll of likely South Carolina voters on Monday found Buttigieg with 6 percent support in the state, but among African-American voters he had literally zero people backing him.

Zero.

He began the campaign facing questions about whether his housing policy would harm communities of color. The biggest crisis moment of his campaign was his handling of a police shooting of a black man in his city. And heading into this debate, it didn’t help that his website used a stock photo from Kenya in highlighting his plan to reverse institutional racism in the United States. Buttigieg later apologized.

The first debate after Warren announced how she’d pay for her Medicare for All plan

Given that every Democratic debate so far this year has devoted significant time to the topic of health care, it will probably be featured once again Wednesday. This time, however, there might be less discussion about big-picture philosophy — how to cover all Americans — than a deep dive on Warren’s plans to pay for Medicare for All.

Her opponents would certainly welcome this discussion because it partly calls into question Warren’s main premise: Love her or hate her, she has everything all planned out and is transparent about her policy proposals.

She’ll have to convince voters that this is the case with how she pays for her Medicare for All plan. Opponents to her right ideologically, such as Biden, have criticized her for not saying her plan would increase taxes on middle-class citizens. Sanders, an opponent to her left, says his plan is more progressive.

What not to watch for: No Patrick or Bloomberg (or Bullock or Bennet or several others)

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg have placed their names on presidential primary ballots in the last few weeks, but neither will be on the debate stage because they moved toward bids after the cut-off. That’s the price of starting a presidential campaign late. Neither is expected to meet the donor requirements to make a debate stage in the future.

The specter of other missing Democratic presidential candidates will loom over the debate stage, but lightly. Eight other major Democrats, from Montana Governor Steve Bullock to spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, were shut out of this debate.

All-female panel

Expect a lot of hullabaloo (rightly) about the historic fact the this debate will be the first this cycle featuring an all-female panel of moderators. On the panel will be MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

This is the third time in US history the panel as been entirely female, but this is the largest group of all-female moderators. One could expect even the candidates to mention this fact.

