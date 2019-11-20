Two brothers were arrested in Watertown Tuesday night after they tried to break open the door of an out-of-service MBTA bus and threatened the bus driver with a knife, MBTA Transit Police said.

Connor Martell, 24, and Corey Martell, 31, both of Waltham, were arrested around 11:55 p.m. at the MBTA’s Watertown Yard, a bus maintenance facility, Transit Police said in a statement.

“Two males approached [the] bus demanding to be let on. When the driver refused and explained why, the males became enraged and attempted to break and force the door open. The second male produced a knife, went up to the operator’s window, and threatened to cause physical harm to the operator if he did not let them board,” the statement said.