Two brothers were arrested in Watertown Tuesday night after they tried to break open the door of an out-of-service MBTA bus and threatened the bus driver with a knife, MBTA Transit Police said.
Connor Martell, 24, and Corey Martell, 31, both of Waltham, were arrested around 11:55 p.m. at the MBTA’s Watertown Yard, a bus maintenance facility, Transit Police said in a statement.
“Two males approached [the] bus demanding to be let on. When the driver refused and explained why, the males became enraged and attempted to break and force the door open. The second male produced a knife, went up to the operator’s window, and threatened to cause physical harm to the operator if he did not let them board,” the statement said.
Watertown police also responded to the incident, Transit Police said.
