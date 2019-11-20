Cindy Case of Chester, N.H., was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after Salem police saw her driving in a stolen 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on Route 28, Salem, N.H., police said in a statement. Case drove away when officers tried to pull her over.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested in Derry, N.H., Monday night after she led police on a multi-city chase in a stolen car and EMS had to pull her from her car when she crashed into a pole, Salem, N.H., police said.

Cinday Case, 54, of Chester, N.H., was arrested Monday night for driving a stolen car and leading police on a multi-city chase, Salem, N.H., police said.

“The operator ... continued northbound on Route 28 at approximately 30 mph while crossing the double yellow line and entering the opposite lane of travel several times. In Derry, the vehicle slowed to 20 mph and crashed into a utility pole before finally coming to a stop,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Police said Case was driving while impaired. The pole sustained minimal damage.

“Police found the operator, later identified as Case, unconscious behind the wheel. Once first responders removed her from the vehicle, she was treated by EMTs on scene,” the statement said.

Case was arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court Tuesday on charges of reckless conduct, driving under the influence, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, reckless operation, and driving after revocation or suspension of a license, police said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.