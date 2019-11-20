A 13-year-old Peabody boy died after he was struck by a car Tuesday night while trying to cross Route 114 on a bicycle, authorities said.

Peabody police responded to a report of the crash at 8:45 p.m. in front of the Walgreens plaza on Andover Street, which is Route 114. The boy was taken to Salem Hospital where he later was pronounced dead, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The Essex County district attorney’s office and Peabody Police Department are investigating the death of the boy, whose name has not been released. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is also assisting with the investigation of the crash.