“Be alert for slippery spots on roads, especially secondary ones, during your morning drive to work or school,” the weather service tweeted.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will hover around freezing until 8 or 9 a.m., and road surfaces may be coated in ice.

If you’re driving Thursday morning, watch out for black ice on the roads.

Multiple crashes were reported in the Greater Boston area. MassDOT tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that the ramp between Route 1 northbound and Interstate 95 was closed following a rollover crash. No further information was currently available.

After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm up to the 40s in most areas and sunshine will brighten the skies. Friday is supposed to be even milder with highs in the 50s, but a few showers are possible as well, forecasters said.

