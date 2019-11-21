A motive was not disclosed following Oeun’s arrest, but Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said more details will become public during the arraignment set to take place during the morning session in Brookline District Court.

Singha Oeun was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Malden and is alleged to have stabbed Cole early Tuesday in Amory Playground. Cole was taken Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

BROOKLINE - The 21-year-old man who allegedly committed the first murder in this town in 13 years is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Thursday where he is charged with fatally stabbing Nicolas “Cole” Kern in a town park.

However, officials said the two men did know each other and that the crime was an isolated incident. Kern’s death is the first homicide since 2006 in Brookline, officials said.

Kern, of Brookline, was a 2018 graduate of Cushing Academy in Ashburnam, Head of School Randy R. Bertin said. “Our community is deeply saddened by the loss and keeping his family in our thoughts,” Bertin added.

Oeun lived at 55 Egmont St., an apartment building that appears to be part of a larger Brookline Housing Authority complex. No one answered Oeun’s apartment buzzer Wedneseday night.

Residents of the three-story brick apartment complex said it is usually quiet. But the peace was broken Tuesday when police swarmed the complex for several hours.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Mercedes Sanchez, 64, who has lived in the complex for 15 years.

Aracelis Sanchez, 36, described the neighborhood as “always calm.”

“I have two kids,” she said. “It’s scary” what happened.

A 28-year-old who works in construction management said that she would see Oeun while walking her two dogs. The woman, who declined to be named, said that she would say “Hi” to Oeun but did not know him beyond that.

She said police were questioning neighbors Tuesday and that they appeared to be waiting for Oeun at the apartment.

“I think everyone is in shock,” she said.

The apartment complex is a short distance from Amory Playground, a popular eight-acre spot that has ball fields, walking paths, and other amenities.

