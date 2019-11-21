A hoverboard charging under a table sparked a fire at a single-family home in Stoneham last month that forced a teenager to escape by jumping out a window into the arms of police officers, Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said Thursday.

The two-alarm fire Oct. 12 caused about $200,000 in damage to a house at 16 Flint St., Ostroskey’s office said in a statement. The teenager was home alone with a dog when the fire broke out.

“The fire started on the first floor at the hoverboard left charging underneath the kitchen table. The fire is deemed accidental but it is unknown whether there was a failure of the hoverboard itself, the charger, or if the hoverboard had been overcharged,” the statement said.