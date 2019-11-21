A hoverboard charging under a table sparked a fire at a single-family home in Stoneham last month that forced a teenager to escape by jumping out a window into the arms of police officers, Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said Thursday.
The two-alarm fire Oct. 12 caused about $200,000 in damage to a house at 16 Flint St., Ostroskey’s office said in a statement. The teenager was home alone with a dog when the fire broke out.
“The fire started on the first floor at the hoverboard left charging underneath the kitchen table. The fire is deemed accidental but it is unknown whether there was a failure of the hoverboard itself, the charger, or if the hoverboard had been overcharged,” the statement said.
The dog was taken to an animal hospital for smoke inhalation and was later released, Ostroskey’s office said.
Ostroskey’s office said the hoverboard, or self-balancing scooter, was battery-powered. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 20 hoverboard models in 2016 and 2017 after the devices sparked hundreds of fires, the commission said.
The state fire marshal’s office, Massachusetts State Police, and Stoneham police and firefighters investigated the fire, the statement said.
Ostroskey’s office issued a joint statement with Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton and Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.
“Never leave these devices unattended or on a flammable surface while charging,” Grafton said.
