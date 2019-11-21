The money from the campaign is having an “extraordinary impact on Colby students, faculty, staff, and members of the community” through an expansion of curriculum, scholarship programs, civic engagement initiatives, and a new athletics center, the college said in a statement.

The Dare Northward campaign was launched in 2016 with the intention of raising $750 million by June 30, 2023. So far, it has raised $503 million with contributions from 20,000 donors.

Colby College in Waterville, Maine, has reached a key fundraising milestone of $500 million, and the money is helping to expand the university and its engagement with the community, the college announced Thursday.

Since the campaign started, there has been an almost 15 percent increase in faculty positions, which has expanded curricular offerings, departments, and research opportunities, the college said. This includes partnerships with the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Boothbay, Maine, and the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The new Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts is in the final stages of design, and a new 350,000-square-foot-athletics center will open in 2020, funded by Dare Northward.

Dare Northward also funds the DavisConnects program, which provides funding for students to pursue research, internship, and study abroad opportunities, and two new financial aid programs.

Through the Colby Commitment program, families with a total household income of $60,000 or less are not expected to contribute any money toward the cost of attending Colby. Through the Fair Shot Fund, families with a total household income of $150,000 or less are expected to contribute $15,000 or less a year, the college said.

In 2018, Colby opened the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons in downtown Waterville with support from Dare Northward. Alfond Commons is home to 200 students, faculty, and staff who engage in civic engagement programs and have contributed about 27,000 hours of community service, the college said.

“We’ve made great progress over the last three years, but we’re not done,” Colby President David Greene said in the statement. “We’re going to ensure that Colby is a leader in higher education for generations to come, and that means there is much more work ahead. I’ve learned never to underestimate the passion and determination of the Colby community, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in the years ahead.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.