A lawyer for Vandenbulcke, a teacher at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A call to a number listed for Vandenbulcke wasn’t immediately returned.

Robert Vandenbulcke, 62, appeared in Salem District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, according to legal filings and the Essex district attorney’s office.

A culinary arts teacher at a technical high school in Danvers was arraigned Thursday on charges alleging he touched a student’s groin on two separate occasions, prosecutors said.

According to a statement from District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, Judge Randy Chapman ordered that the $5,000 bail Vandenbulcke posted Wednesday night be allowed to stand.

Chapman “further ordered that he wear a GPS monitoring device with exclusion zones, stay away from and have no contact with the victim, the witness and [the school] ... and that he agree to waive rendition should he violate the terms of release while at his home in Maine,” the statement said.

Prosecutors allege that the teacher “pressed the back of his hand to a student’s groin on two separate occasions at the school,” the release said.

Heidi T. Riccio, superintendent-director of the school, said in a statement Wednesday night that school officials learned of the criminal probe on Nov. 13 and immediately placed Vandenbulcke on administrative leave.

“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities,” Riccio said. “Essex Tech is cooperating fully with the Danvers Police Department and the school has launched its own investigation into the matter.”

