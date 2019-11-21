The former head of the Marblehead branch of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, commonly known as Metco, was indicted Thursday on charges he stole about $20,000 from a fund that supported the program.

A grand jury returned a pair of indictments that alleged that Francois Fils-Aime, 47, of Randolph, used funds from a bank account referred to as the Marblehead METCO Sunshine Fund for his own personal use, the Essex district attorney’s office announced.

The fund included the annual dues from Metco parents as well as donations. The district attorney’s office and the state’s Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation.