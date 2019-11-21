The former head of the Marblehead branch of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, commonly known as Metco, was indicted Thursday on charges he stole about $20,000 from a fund that supported the program.
A grand jury returned a pair of indictments that alleged that Francois Fils-Aime, 47, of Randolph, used funds from a bank account referred to as the Marblehead METCO Sunshine Fund for his own personal use, the Essex district attorney’s office announced.
The fund included the annual dues from Metco parents as well as donations. The district attorney’s office and the state’s Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation.
Under the Metco program, children are bused from Boston to schools in the suburbs. The state spends about $20 million annually to fund Metco in Boston and another program in Springfield, although suburban districts spend their own money on the program, too. Metco enrolls 3,300 Boston students in 33 suburban districts annually.
The district attorney’s office said Marblehead’s school department was made aware of the account central to the probe after not renewing Fils-Aime’s contract in 2017. Authorities said groups started to question to whom they should make their annual donation.
An arraignment has yet to be scheduled.
James Vaznis of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.