A fire at Plimoth Plantation on Thursday night caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the basement of the administrative building, a Plymouth fire official said.
The basement is used to store props and chairs, and has lockers for employees of the historic site, Fire Chief Ed Bradley said.
Firefighters responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to a report of the fire at the building located near the Wampanoag Village.
The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.
Officials at Plimoth Plantation could not immediately be reached for comment.
