Hampton fire’s Engine 4 is located just around the corner from the two-story, 10-unit motel, allowing firefighters to arrive on scene in two minutes, he said. When they arrived, they saw visible flames coming from the motel room at the end of the second floor.

The department received a call reporting the fire at Pelham Court at 91 Ashworth Ave. at 8:41 a.m., Hampton Fire Captain Michael McMahon said.

Hampton, N.H., firefighters battled a one-alarm fire at a motel in Hampton Beach that displaced nine people Thursday morning, firefighters said.

The firefighters entered the unit and were able to get the fire in the room and the flames that spread into the attic under control by 9:27 a.m., McMahon said.

No other units caught on fire, but there was water damage throughout the building. The nine people living in the motel are displaced because of the damage, McMahon said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

McMahon said that although the motel fire was routine, the department was dealing with several other calls and were short-staffed at the time. They received help at the station and at the scene from other departments, and they “made short work of the fire,” McMahon said.

