Prosecutors have alleged You subjected her boyfriend to a campaign of psychological cruelty , “unrelenting abuse” that escalated over time.

Inyoung You, 21, of South Korea was indicted last month by a Suffolk County grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexander Urtula, who leaped to his death from a parking garage on May 20.

The former Boston College student who is being charged for her alleged role in the suicide of her boyfriend will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday morning.

Authorities said You sent Urtula nearly 800 texts a day over two months this spring, repeatedly urging him to take his own life.

On May 20, hours before he was going to receive his college diploma with his parents looking on, Urtula died by suicide.

On Thursday, the Urtula family said through a spokesman that they were grateful for the support of the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

“Not a minute of any day goes by without those who loved Alex grieving and continually feeling the sharp pain of his passing all over again,” the family spokesman said in a statement. “Alex’s family respects the process underway in Massachusetts and, because it is ongoing and because the pain of their loss is still so fresh for those who loved him, the family will not be making any further public comments at this time.”



You plans to present copies of text messages that indicate she tried to talk him out of harming himself during the last moments of his life, according to a public relations firm representing her.

The messages released to the Globe by Rasky Partners Inc., which represents You, show a series of texts, purportedly between You and Urtula, in which she implores a clearly suicidal Urtula not to hurt himself. The texts could be presented at trial as part of her defense, the firm said. You’s defense team, which did not want to be named, asserted that the texts are authentic.

The messages represent a small fraction of the more than 75,000 texts that the pair exchanged in the two months leading up to Urtula’s death, including hundreds or even thousands in which — prosecutors say — You told Urtula to kill himself.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has described You as an abusive partner who exerted “complete and total control” over Urtula during their 18-month relationship.

On Thursday, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said it will not be commenting on the case beyond what is said in court.



Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.