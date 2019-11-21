The crew, also known as HSM, allegedly ran a fentanyl delivery service that “encompassed all of Brockton as well as neighboring cities,” prosecutors said.

Placido Pereira, 33, Natalio Miranda, 28, and Djoy Defrancesco, 23, all of Brockton, and Jason Miranda, 24, of Taunton, were charged in the indictment with a slew of fentanyl distribution charges, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts. Pereira and Jason Miranda were also indicted on gun charges.

Four alleged members of a Brockton drug crew known as “ Head Shot Mafia ” were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on fentanyl distribution charges, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Customers, authorities say, would place orders for fentanyl by contacting a cellphone shared by crew members, and the members would work together to deliver the order.

Starting in September, agents succeeded in introducing an undercover law enforcement officer to HSM, officials said. That officer made six purchases of fentanyl from crew members, officials said.

Prosecutors said a search of Pereira’s Brockton home resulted in the seizure of about 70 grams of fentanyl, a loaded gun, more than $5,000 in cash, and the cellphone allegedly used by the crew to distribute. Jason Miranda’s Taunton home was also searched, yielding about 30 grams of fentanyl, a gun, and $28,000 in cash.

Citing court documents, federal authorities said Pereira was convicted in 2017 of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2010, Pereira was arrested on drug trafficking charges at Logan Airport as he returned to the United States from Cape Verde, officials said. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The defendants are currently in federal custody and potentially face decades behind bars if convicted.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.