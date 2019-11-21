Kenton-Walker found Njuguna guilty of that count during a closely watched bench trial , but cleared him of driving impaired on marijuana at the time of the crash.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker is slated to sentence Njuguna at 2 p.m., following his involuntary manslaughter conviction last week.

A Worcester Superior Court judge on Thursday will sentence David K. Njuguna for plowing into a State Police cruiser on the Mass. Pike in 2016 in a devastating crash that claimed the life of Trooper Thomas Clardy, a 44-year-old married father of seven children.

The judge found Njuguna was speeding, tailgating, and weaving dangerously for about seven minutes before crashing into Clardy’s parked cruiser on the Pike in Charlton, where the trooper had pulled over another driver.

Rejecting Njuguna’s arguments that he suffered a medical episode before the crash, the judge also convicted Njuguna of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, driving to endanger the public, and driving an uninsured car.

“This was not an accident,” Kenton-Walker said from the bench as she rendered her verdict. “Mr. Njuguna’s conduct was intentional. His conduct was wanton and reckless.”

But she acquitted Njuguna, a medical marijuana patient, of two additional counts of manslaughter while driving under the influence of marijuana and felony motor vehicle homicide, finding prosecutors didn’t prove he was too high to drive safely when the crash occurred.

Njuguna, 33, of Webster, was taken into custody after the verdict and faces up to 25 years behind bars.

Prosecutors alleged Njuguna was high on March 16, 2016, when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima while driving 80 miles per hour and crashed into Clardy’s cruiser.

Officials said Clardy had returned to his vehicle after pulling over a driver for a traffic violation when the cruiser was struck by Njugana’s car, which did not slow down before impact.

Njuguna, who used marijuana to treat insomnia and severe leg pain, had purchased four prerolled cannabis joints at New England Treatment Access in Brookline about an hour before the crash, Kenton-Walker said.

The evidence showed Njuguna smoked a portion of a joint before the crash, Kenton-Walker said, but she said it would be “speculation” to conclude that Njuguna was too impaired to drive safely because of that.

“The fact that Mr. Njuguna consumed some marijuana prior to the crash does not prove that he was intoxicated or that his ability to operate was impaired,” Kenton-Walker said.

Njuguna had THC, the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana, in his blood about an hour after the crash, Kenton-Walker said, but that was not enough to prove impairment.

THC can remain in someone’s blood for days or weeks after cannabis consumption and its levels don’t correlate to someone’s level of impairment. There is no reliable scientific test to prove someone is too stoned to drive.

Governor Charlie Baker has filed a bill that would boost prosecutors’ abilities to convict people of drugged driving through the use of “drug-recognition experts,” specially trained police officers.

But defense attorneys and civil liberties advocates say that approach is not scientifically reliable. Several Massachusetts judges have not allowed the officers to testify as experts in some court cases for that reason.

After the verdict, the State Police Association of Massachusetts urged passage of the bill, saying “As marijuana use increases in Massachusetts, we can expect to continue to see an increase in impaired driving as well.”

