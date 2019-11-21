Authorities investigated a hazmat incident at a laundromat in Charlton Thursday morning, Charlton firefighters said.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and Charlton police and firefighters responded to a hazmat incident at Charlton Laundromat & Cleaners at 9 City Depot Road, Charlton firefighters said in a tweet at 9:43 a.m.

“State Hazmat Technicians have identified the substance, have neutralized it and there is no longer a hazard. Units will be clearing the scene, building turned back over to the owner,” firefighters said in a tweet at 10:44 a.m.