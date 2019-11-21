Bampumim Teixeira is facing two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Dr. Richard S. Field, a North Shore pain clinic doctor, and his fiancee, Dr. Lina Bolanos, both of whom were slain on May 5, 2017 in their 141 Dorchester Ave. condo.

Opening statements are expected in a Boston courtroom Thursday where a former Chelsea man is accused of murdering two doctors in their South Boston condo in 2017.

Investigators said both doctors had their throats slit. Their bodies were bound at the hands and there was blood on the walls, authorities told the Globe days after the killing. Photos of the two doctors had been cut up.

Advertisement

Teixeira had briefly worked with a concierge firm at the condo prior to the murders, and he was allegedly captured by surveillance cameras walking through the building’s garage before making his way through the interior to the 11th floor where the doctors lived.

Field was a doctor at North Shore Pain Management, certified in interventional pain management and anesthesiology, according to a biography on the company’s website. He was 49.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and an anesthesia instructor at Harvard Medical School. She was 38.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Mitchell H. Kaplan is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last about a week.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shmurphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.