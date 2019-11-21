“There are dust trails hanging out in the night sky that Earth is orbiting, and then we pass through that leftover trail. So these particular meteors originate in the dust trail from a long-period comet that takes 200 years to travel one time around the sun,” Oliver said.

Up to 1,000 meteors will illuminate the sky in the East between 11:30 p.m. and midnight during the alpha Monocerotid meteor shower, said Amy Oliver, a spokeswoman for the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

A rare unicorn meteor shower that strikes once every few decades will light up the skies in the Eastern United States Thursday night, officials said.

Alpha Monocerotid meteor showers happen every November, but outbursts like tonight’s shower only happen every few decades when the comet’s dust trail get closer to Earth’s orbit, according to Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, the meteor scientists who predicted this shower. The last unicorn meteor shower happened in 1995, and the next one is predicted for 2043.

“It’s called the unicorn meteor shower, and the reason why is the constellation Monoceros is in the unicorn constellation,” Oliver said. “Our vantage point from Earth makes it appear that the meteors are coming from that constellation.”

The American Meteor Society said Thursday’s meteor shower is “far and away extraordinary activity.”

“Unlike most meteor outbursts which last for several hours, strong activity from the alpha Monocertids is over within an hour and easily missed,” the society wrote. “Two to three meteors may be seen seconds apart and then an entire minute could go by without any activity.”

Oliver said city lights and pollution will prevent most people in Boston from seeing the meteor shower.

“What I would recommend is getting as far away from city lights as possible. Get to a relatively darker location, sit out in the dark, and let your eyes acclimate,” Oliver said. “Look east toward Orion. It’ll be high in the sky, so don’t look dead at the horizon.”

