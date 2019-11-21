“I couldn’t miss the opportunity. All my kids have skated here. It’s one of my favorite traditions. You meet a lot of nice people,” said Kenneth Leavitt, who was visiting his old hometown of Boston for Thanksgiving.

The rink, which opened Thursday morning, was gleaming white in the shadow of the State House as twinkling lights adorned the surrounding trees.

The Boston Common Frog Pond opened for the holiday season Thursday as locals and visitors flocked to the ice skating rink for one of Boston’s most beloved traditions.

The first skater on the rink this season was VJ Ibones of Miami. He decided to take a spin on the ice before heading to the airport.

“I felt like a little a kid. I’m about to turn 29 years old. But being on there, I felt like a little kid. You feel the holiday season here,” Ibones said.

Roymaar Deli, 4, held her mother’s hand as she gingerly stepped onto the rink in a bright yellow jacket.

“She’s very excited. She’s 4 years old and just started skating three months ago. We get to drink coffee outside and watch our daughter skate,” said Roymaar’s father, Edmond Deli of Brookline.

The Frog Pond, which officially opened in 1996, will be open until March. Skaters get free admission to the rink Thursday. Admission is $6, but free for anyone shorter than 4 feet 10 inches. The Frog Pond opens at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 10 p.m. on weekends and 9 p.m. most weekdays.

