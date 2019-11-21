A man wanted for allegedly participating in a murder in Atlanta was captured in Springfield, Mass., on Wednesday, the second Springfield man taken into custody in connection with the homicide in Georgia, officials said.

Harrison Joseph Ogbunzie was tracked down to a Blake Street address by the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Springfield police warrant unit and the US Marshals. Ogbunzie, who was described by police as being six feet, seven inches tall and weighing 320 pounds, was arrested without incident.

Ogbunzie, 34, and Jamel R. Davis are accused by Georgia authorities with shooting a man inside an Atlanta apartment on Feb. 17. Davis was taken into custody Aug. 6 after law enforcement located him in the Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.