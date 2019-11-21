Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the MBTA Police.

Transit police are investigating after a man allegedly assaulted a woman without provocation at North Station on Wednesday night.

Authorities are looking for infomration about this suspect, who is wanted in connection with a North Station assault.

Police released a photo of the man they believe committed the assault. In the photo, the suspect is wearing a Patriots winter hat, a dark-colored coat and shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

The incident allegedly occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, and anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 617-222-1050.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.