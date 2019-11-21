Two masked men held up a store at gunpoint Wednesday night in Boston’s South End, making off with a cache of cellphones, and police later took one suspect into custody, authorities said.
In a statement, Boston police laid out the circumstances of the alleged heist about 6:33 p.m. at the T Mobile store at 1180 Washington St.
“During the incident, two masked suspects entered a store, one of them armed with a handgun, and stole about 20 cell phones before fleeing the area on foot,” the statement said. “Officers conducted a search and soon located two suspects matching the given description walking along the Southwest Corridor near Holyoke Street. One of these two males, Alexis Mason, 20, of Dorchester, was placed in custody without incident after being positively identified.”
Cops released the other person after an interview, and they scoured the area for stolen phones and a possible weapon but came up empty, according to the statement.
“This investigation remains ongoing at this time,” police said. “The suspect will appear in Boston Municipal Court [Thursday] on charges of Armed Robbery.”
No lawyer was listed Thursday morning for Mason in court documents.
