Two masked men held up a store at gunpoint Wednesday night in Boston’s South End, making off with a cache of cellphones, and police later took one suspect into custody, authorities said.

In a statement, Boston police laid out the circumstances of the alleged heist about 6:33 p.m. at the T Mobile store at 1180 Washington St.

“During the incident, two masked suspects entered a store, one of them armed with a handgun, and stole about 20 cell phones before fleeing the area on foot,” the statement said. “Officers conducted a search and soon located two suspects matching the given description walking along the Southwest Corridor near Holyoke Street. One of these two males, Alexis Mason, 20, of Dorchester, was placed in custody without incident after being positively identified.”