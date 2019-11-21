Witnesses have testified that Trump asked for the investigations at the same time that the administration was withholding a coveted White House meeting from Ukraine’s president, as well as US military aid that Ukraine badly needed to resist Russian aggression.

Democrats are deciding whether Republican President Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Democrat Joe Biden and to investigate a debunked theory that the Ukrainians, not the Russians, meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

More pieces to the impeachment puzzle fell into place Thursday as Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine, testified at a House Intelligence Committee hearing.

Advertisement

Here’s what you missed from the morning’s testimony:

A stern warning about the Russians

Hill sternly warned Republican lawmakers — and implicitly the president — to quit pushing a “fictional” narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.

“Right now, Russian security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference, in the 2020 election. We are running out of time to stop them. In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she said.

“I refuse to be a part of an effort to legitimize an alternative narrative that the Ukrainian government is a US adversary and that Ukraine, not Russia, attacked us in 2016. These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes,” she said.

Republicans have repeatedly advanced the discredited theory to explain Trump’s inexplicable animus toward Ukraine, while Democrats and experts have pointed out that the theory plays into the hands of the Russians.

Devin Nunes, the GOP ranking member on the committee, insisted in his opening remarks that it was “entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in meddling at the same time.”

Advertisement

A colorful story from lunch in a Kyiv restaurant

In one of the more striking anecdotes of the impeachment investigation, Holmes recounted in detail a phone call that he overheard between Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who testified Wednesday.

The July 26 call came a day after a phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in which, according to a rough transcript released by the White House, Trump pressed Zelensky to conduct investigations of Biden and the purported Ukrainian 2016 election interference.

The call took place at a Kyiv restaurant, when Holmes was at lunch with Sondland.

Holmes said he heard Trump ask, “So he’s going to do the investigation?” Sondland replied that Zelensky was. Sondland also told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass,” Holmes said.

Holmes said he asked Sondland whether it was true that Trump didn’t care about Ukraine. He said Sondland replied that he only cared about the “big stuff.” Sondland said the “big stuff” included the Biden investigation.

“Even though I did not take notes of the statements, I have a clear recollection that these statements were made,” Holmes said. He also said he informed various colleagues about it at the time.

Sondland testified he had no reason to doubt most of Holmes’s recollection, but he had no memory of having specifically discussed Biden with Holmes.

Bolton tried to avoid a ‘drug deal’

Hill is also responsible for one of the more memorable anecdotes — and quotes — of the investigation.

Advertisement

Hill said Sondland spoke up in a July 10 meeting to say that he and Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had worked out a deal for Ukraine’s president. Under the deal, Zelensky would be granted a visit to the White House in exchange for opening “investigations.”

Hill says her boss, then-national security adviser John Bolton, who was sitting in front of her in the meeting, stiffened. She says it was “unmistakable body language that got my attention.”

He later told her to inform a staff lawyer.

“You tell [the lawyer] that I am not part of this, whatever drug deal that Mulvaney and Sondland are cooking up,” Bolton said, according to Hill.

Republican ranking member decries the hearings

Nunes, the ranking member, in his opening remarks called the hearings “bizarre” and a “carousel of accusations.”

Of the hearings, he said, “The damage they have done to this country will be long-lasting,” and he said the Democrats had “poisoned the minds of fanatics.”

He argued, among other things, that Zelensky did not know at the time of the July 25 phone call with Trump that military aid was on hold, and that the aid was resumed without the Ukrainians ever having to take any action.

Next steps are unclear

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that lawmakers involved in the impeachment inquiry don’t know if they’ll try hearing from additional witnesses.

She said there was clear evidence that Trump has used his office for his personal gain. She said doing that “undermined the national security of the United States.”

Advertisement

“As I said to the president, if you have any information that is exculpatory, please bring it forward because it seems that the facts are uncontested as to what happened. Now if you have ... reason to convince people that something was different under oath, please let us know,” she said at her weekly media briefing.

Pelosi also said she didn’t want to hold up the inquiry to wait for federal courts to decide whether some witnesses can testify. She said the House investigation “cannot be at the mercy of a court.”

Democrats have sought testimony from people such as Bolton. But potential witnesses have filed court cases to determine whether they must appear.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Democrats will decide in “coming days” what the next steps are after hearing from a dozen witnesses in seven impeachment hearings.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.