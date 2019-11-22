A chemical spill at a manufacturing company in Hopkinton sent five people to the hospital for treatment of throat irritation, an official said.

The incident at Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry triggered a level 1 hazmat response, said Jennifer Mieth, public information officer for the state fire marshal’s office.

The team was dispatched to the business at 82 South St. and was able to contain the trichloroethylene spill, Mieth said.