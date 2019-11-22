That included a voter information booklet his office mailed to every residential address in the state, which included a section touting the work of the Securities Division that referred to “Secretary Galvin’s office” at least 12 times on a single page.

In a letter released Friday, the State Ethics Commission said Galvin had “reason to know” that using his name on the publicly funded resources ahead of the election would give him “substantially valuable unwarranted” political benefits as he successfully sought a seventh four-year term in office.

Massachusetts ethics regulators alleged Friday that Secretary of State William F. Galvin, the state’s top elections official, violated ethics law after he “prominently” put his name on voting signs and in voter information booklets distributed by his taxpayer-funded office, affording him “free positive publicity” amid his reelection bid in 2018.

His office also distributed 1,000 early voting signs to election officials throughout the state that prominently featured his name, which regulators said gave the appearance and “likely effect of campaign signs.”

“The benefits to Secretary Galvin from the prominent inclusion of his name on the early voting signs and the free positive publicity in the Information for Voters booklet were unwarranted, and the Commission found reasonable cause to believe that Secretary Galvin violated the conflict of interest law by using his official position to secure them,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission, however, said it did not plan to launch a formal proceeding against him, and instead released what it called a “public education” letter in closing the case against him.

But it’s a remarkable rebuke of the state’s longest-serving current statewide constitutional officer.

A Galvin spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request Friday for an interview with the secretary.

