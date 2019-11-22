“His thoughtfulness, intellect, and quick wit filled everyone around him with joy,” his parents and two sisters wrote in a statement Friday.

The family of Nicolas “Cole” Kern, the 20-year-old who was fatally stabbed earlier this week in what was Brookline’s first homicide in 13 years, was a student at the University of Vermont whose family called “truly the light in our life.”

“For 20 years, Cole kept us laughing,” the family said. “Now, we are brought together to remember him during the darkest days of our lives.”

His family described him as hard-working and goal-oriented, a beloved son, brother, and friend.

Advertisement

“There are no words for what happened to our Cole,” they said.

Kern, who lived in Brookline, suffered 10 stab wounds early Tuesday at Amory Park in what authorities described as a drug deal gone bad. He later died in a Boston hospital.

The statement said Kern was a student at UVM’s Grossman School of Business. Messages left with the university were not immediately returned Friday night. A UVM student-run publication reported that Kern was not currently registered for classes.

Kern was a 2018 graduate of Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, said Head of School Randy R. Bertin. He had played ice hockey and lacrosse at the school, according to Cushing’s website.

His family said Kern enjoyed reading, fishing, running, and watching Boston sports. He was, they said, someone who “always had a book in his hand.”

“Cole was always one step ahead of the curve -- amazing us with his knowledge and his skills -- in the classroom, on the sports field, and at the family dinner table,” his family said.

According to police, Kern went to the park, a popular 8-acre spot with ballfields and walking paths, to buy prescription pills from Singha Oeun and the two got into a struggle. Oeun, was arraigned on Thursday and ordered held without bail. A not-guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on his behalf.

Advertisement

“Cole did not deserve this,” said the family in the statement. “No one does. Our hearts are broken.”

Police responded to the park at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. According to a police report, Kern had met up with a friend in Boston earlier in the night. The friend told police that Kern didn’t have any money and stole a bottle of vodka from a store, then became “intoxicated and belligerent, yelling loudly and walking in the street.” The friend said Kern wanted to buy prescription pills and shortly after midnight began contacting people who could provide them.

He and Kern then walked into Amory Park where the friend said he saw Kern meet another man near a fence, according to authorities. The two “began struggling with each other,” the report said, and the man walked away, while Kern started walking toward his friend before falling to the ground.

Police found Kern’s phone in the park and saw a Snapchat message on it from someone with the screen name “Singhaha” that said “Wya I’m at the back of Jaz.” Police noted in the report that the acronym WYA means “where you at?” Police found two numbers in the contact list on Kern’s phone under the name “Singha,” the report stated.

Oeun, who lives a short distance from Amory Park, told a family member that he’d been involved in an altercation.

Advertisement

Police later found messages on Oeun’s cellphone that said “It’s all good my friend hid the knife in Allston . . . he was intoxicated and try to rob me,” “I ditched the knife in Allston,” and “No witnesses, relax,” according to the police report.

A member of Oeun’s family told police that Oeun said “he was selling something to a white male and the white male was holding a broken bottle” and that “he stabbed the male in the leg with a knife when the victim attempted to tackle him.”

Police found a broken vodka bottle at the spot where Kern was found by first responders, according to the police report.

Emily Sweeney of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.