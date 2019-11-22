In the two months prior to his death on May 20, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said You and Urtula exchanged 75,000 text messages that included messages where You allegedly repeatedly urged Urtula to “go kill himself” and “go die.”

The 21-year-old You, who returned from South Korea to appear in the Boston courtroom, is accused of conducting a relentless campaign of abuse and control that ultimately led her boyfriend and fellow BC student, Alexander R. Urtula, to jump to his death on BC graduation day.

The high-profile prosecution of a former Boston College student who allegedly drove her boyfriend to commit suicide formally begins Friday when Inyoung You is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“Ms. You was aware of his spiraling depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by her abuse,” Rollins said last month. “Even still, she continued to encourage Mr. Urtula to take his own life.”

On Thursday, the Urtula family said through a spokesman that they were grateful for the support of Rollins’ office.

“Not a minute of any day goes by without those who loved Alex grieving and continually feeling the sharp pain of his passing all over again,” the family spokesman said in a statement. “Alex’s family respects the process underway in Massachusetts and, because it is ongoing and because the pain of their loss is still so fresh for those who loved him, the family will not be making any further public comments at this time.”

You and her family have already launched a counterattack on the criminal case against her, and provided the Boston Globe with text messages the two exchanged on the morning Urtula made his way to the upper level of the MBTA’s garage next to the Ruggles station where he leapt to his death.

The text message released by Rasky Partners Inc. public relations firm and confirmed by You’s defense lawyer indicate that Urtula told her his actions were his own decision. She also repeatedly urged him not to jump, and tried to get his brother to intervene, the texts show.

At one point during the exchange, Urtula wrote, “I’m not talking to anyone. I won’t ever again. I’m happy I got to spend my last night with you. I love you inyoung until my last breath.”

“Then WHERE ARE YOU,” she wrote.

You began to chide him for not responding to her questions.

“I ASKED U WHY UR LOCATION WASN’T AVAILABLE,” she wrote in all caps, according to a transcript published by the Globe. “ARE U KIDDING ME.”

Urtula replied: “I’m not gonna be anywhere inyoung this is goodbye forever. I love you. This isn’t your fault it’s mine.”

“What,” she wrote. “What. UR LEAVING ME”

“I’m far away on a tall place and I’m not gonna be here for long,” Urtula replied. “I’m leaving everyone.”

You began typing in all capital letters and misspelling words.

“ALEX,” she wrote. “WHAT SRE YOU [expletive] DOING. IF U [expletive] LOVE ME STOP. IF U EVER [expletive] LOVED ME STOP.”

“I did love you just not well enough,” Urtula wrote. “Good bye.”

“STOP,” she wrote.

“You’ll have everything once I’m gone,” he replied.

“PLWASE STOp,” she wrote. “Talk to me. STOP. STOP. PLESEE. IM CRYING PLEASE. PICK UP. PLEASE . . . DON’T LEAVE ME LIKE THAT. IF U EVER LOVED ME STOP. IF YOU WANNA SHOW ME U LOVE ME STOP . . . please pick up . . . talk to me please.”

You tracked him to Ruggles parking garage and continued to send texts to Urtula’s phone. “Please baby,” she wrote. “i love you so much. Please stop please. Please baby please stop i love you.”

You pleaded for him to pick up his phone. She said she was on her way there. She said she loved him. She asked for him to wait for 20 minutes.

“IM BEGGING YOU,” You wrote, in one of her final texts to Urtula. “PLEASE IM ALMOST THERE PLEASE. where are u please please please.”

According to two sources close to You’s family, You took an Uber to the garage to try to stop him, but as soon as he saw her, he jumped.

If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, You faces a sentence that can range from probation to 20 years imprisonment; the sentence is decided by the judge.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.