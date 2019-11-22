A Toyota RAV4 smashed into the front of Alima’s African Hair Braiding at 2 Washington St. around 11 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

One person was injured after their car crashed into a hair salon in Dorchester on Friday morning, Boston firefighters said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a hospital, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the department.

“The building has been evacuated and all utilities shut off,” the department said in a tweet at 11:29 a.m.

Pictures from the scene show the front end of the car smashed near the door of the salon. Poles were strewn on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Boston police and the city’s Inspectional Services Department were heading to the crash, firefighters said in the tweet at 11:29 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Alkins said.

No further information was immediately available.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.