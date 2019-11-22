A man acquitted in a 2001 Massachusetts nightclub slaying was arrested at his home in Saco, Maine, early Friday on allegations of extortion and robbery, according to the FBI.
William “Billy” Angelesco, 48, was indicted in US District Court in Boston on one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence. The extortion and robbery charges stem from a crime in Abington, Mass., in September 2018, according to the indictment, but no other details of the crime were available.
In 2005, Angelesco was acquitted by a Suffolk Superior Court jury on a charge of first-degree murder in the execution-style slaying of 47-year-old Peter J. DeVito, a known mobster and manager of the Squire Lounge. DeVito was shot three times, including once in the head, in the entranceway of the crowded Revere nightclub.
The state’s case against Angelesco included ballistics evidence, statements by his cousins to a grand jury, and witness testimony. But after deliberating for about nine hours, the jury determined that the material was inconclusive and found Angelesco not guilty.
Months after Angelesco walked free, Massachusetts State Police began to wiretap Angelesco’s conversations from November 2005 to February 2006 and discovered he was running a Boston-area gambling operation. Angelesco, then living in Chelsea, pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to extortion and assault in February 2008. Judge Linda E. Giles sentenced him to five to seven years.
Angelesco was due in federal court Friday in Portland. He will appear in Boston at a later date. The charges of extortion and robbery carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.