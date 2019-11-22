A man acquitted in a 2001 Massachusetts nightclub slaying was arrested at his home in Saco, Maine, early Friday on allegations of extortion and robbery, according to the FBI.

William “Billy” Angelesco, 48, was indicted in US District Court in Boston on one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence. The extortion and robbery charges stem from a crime in Abington, Mass., in September 2018, according to the indictment, but no other details of the crime were available.

In 2005, Angelesco was acquitted by a Suffolk Superior Court jury on a charge of first-degree murder in the execution-style slaying of 47-year-old Peter J. DeVito, a known mobster and manager of the Squire Lounge. DeVito was shot three times, including once in the head, in the entranceway of the crowded Revere nightclub.