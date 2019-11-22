MBTA Transit Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man who randomly singled out a 19-year-old woman at North Station Wednesday night and swung a “blunt object” into her face, MBTA Transit Police said.

The woman was waiting on a bench for a commuter rail train at about 10:30 p.m. and looking down at her cellphone when the man walked into the station and decided to attack her, said Richard Sullivan, the Transit Police superintendent.

“She’s engaged in her cellphone, and he’s a few feet away, getting his instrument, his weapon of choice, ready in preparation of assaulting,” Sullivan said. “He then uses either some type of sock or a sack, and he has a blunt object. Investigations suggest that he mustered as much strength as he could and he swung that blunt object, striking the victim directly in her face.”