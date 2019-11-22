The accident happened Nov. 12 when Sullivan, 35, was driving her son James and her daughter Danie on Old Turnpike Road in Oakham, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. It was a rainy day, and Sullivan lost control of her minivan, which slammed into a telephone pole, she told reporters Friday.

On Friday, the family finally met the trooper to thank him for providing first aid and words of comfort at a frightening time.

When Jamie Sullivan and two of her young children got in a car accident earlier this month, a state trooper went “above and beyond” to help them, she said. But after it was over, she realized she didn’t know his name.

Advertisement

Trooper Giuseppe Ciampa was driving home from training in Eastern Massachusetts when he saw the accident and immediately pulled over to help. He kept 4-year-old Danie calm and provided first aid to the little girl, who was bleeding from a laceration under her left eyebrow.

Sullivan, her daughter, two sons, and husband met with Ciampa Friday at State Police headquarters in Framingham.

The family presented Ciampa with a hand-painted sign with a heartfelt message calling him a “hero.”

“That’s what we’re trained to do, but this is touching,” Ciampa said. “I love this. This will go right on my wall. I think my kids will love this, too.”

Ciampa has two kids around the same ages at James and Danie. He said that when he saw Sullivan pulling her kids out of the car after the accident, the image really hit home, and he was glad to help.

Jamie and James were unharmed, apart from some bruises and scratches from the air bags, but Danie needed 12 stitches to the cut on her face and had a mild concussion.

“It was a pretty bad crash,” Ciampa said. “If it hadn’t been for the safety belts, it would have been much worse.”

Advertisement

This was Jamie Sullivan’s first car accident. She said she was very shaken up afterward and was starting to panic. She said Ciampa helped to calm both her and her daughter.

“He went above and beyond just treating and handling an accident,” she said. “This was the first car accident we’ve ever been in so to be able to help a 4-year-old and calm her down ... For him to stay and stick with us was huge for us.”

Ciampa stayed with Danie, talking with her about “PAW Patrol” — a children’s TV show — to keep her alert and calm, until she was loaded into an ambulance. After the accident, Sullivan wanted to thank Ciampa but didn’t know his name; so she posted an appeal on Facebook and the post went viral. State Police officials saw the post and organized the reunion.

“It’s just great to be able to find someone who was there and be able to connect with someone that was there,” Sullivan said.

State Police Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Mason said the story is a great reminder to State Police troopers that no matter how routine a traffic stop, “it’s important to remember how profoundly it can sometimes impact peoples’ lives and the opportunity that it provides us to provide service to the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.