At 9:47 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that shuttle buses would replace service between Wellington in Medford and Oak Grove in Malden and that riders should expect delays as buses were dispatched.

The Orange Line began to experience delays of up to 20 minutes at 9:30 a.m. due to a “power problem” near Malden Center station, the MBTA said in a tweet.

Orange Line service between the Wellington and Oak Grove stations is being temporarily replaced with shuttle buses Friday due to a power problem, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said.

At 10:22 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that the power problem had been resolved and shuttle buses were being phased out, but that there were residual delays of up to 10 minutes.

Advertisement

However, in a 10:39 a.m. update, the MBTA said that shuttle buses are back in place between Wellington and Oak Grove “while the Power Department continues to make repairs near Malden Center.”

During the delays, riders tweeted pictures of crowds waiting for shuttle buses at Oak Grove, Malden Center, and Wellington.

“Chaos at Oak Grove where we’ve been directed to non existent shuttle buses and there is no staff communication whatsoever,” said one rider in a tweet.

Chaos at Oak Grove where we’ve been directed to non existent shuttle buses and there is no staff communication whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/R0zFvlJZKj — Impeachy Keen (@FrettyDavis) November 22, 2019

“This is what our money pays for crappy service and 20 min delays. Epic fail! Wish I could get a refund,” Monica Jeanbaptiste tweeted while “stuck on the orange line downtown station.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.