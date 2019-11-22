The men were arrested outside 60 Robert Drive in Easton around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, police said. The arrests came after an investigation that began in October into the drug trafficking organization, during which troopers identified the Easton apartment and an apartment at 35 South St. in Brockton as the bases of the operation.

Foster Monteiro, 28, of Brockton and Ryan Lincoln, 30, of South Easton were allegedly running a drug trafficking organization based in the two apartments, State Police said in a statement.

Two alleged drug traffickers were ordered held without bail Friday after they were arrested during drug busts at two apartments in Southeastern Massachusetts that uncovered cocaine, fentanyl, and nearly $200,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, troopers received search warrants for Monteiro and the apartments. On Thursday, troopers saw Monteiro and Lincoln at the Easton apartment and secured them outside while other troopers searched the apartments in Easton and Brockton simultaneously, police said.

Troopers found 2.9 kilograms of cocaine, 135 grams of fentanyl, and $199,076 in cash between both apartments, police said.

Both suspects were charged with trafficking a Class A drug over 100 grams, trafficking a Class B drug over 200 grams, and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws. They were taken to the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections ahead of their arraignment Friday.

Both men were arraigned in Taunton District Court and were ordered held without bail, according to a clerk from the Taunton court. Monteiro is scheduled to appear for a dangerousness hearing Monday, and Lincoln is scheduled to appear for a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, she said.

Brockton and Easton police assisted several State Police units with the investigation, police said.

