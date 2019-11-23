After Holyoke police responded to nine overdoses in 16 hours on Friday, authorities in Western Massachusetts are warning the public about bags of heroin stamped “POWER.”
The overdoses, which included one fatality, are believed to all trace back to heroin ingested from the bags, according to a joint statement from Holyoke police and the Hampden district attorney’s office.
“Avoid these bags at all costs,” the statement said.
Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the source of the bags, according to the statement.
