A man is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Weymouth Saturday evening, according to police.
Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at the shopping plaza on Middle Street, said Police Lieutenant Thomas Farrell.
Mark Allsopp, 32, of Weymouth was arrested by police a short distance from the scene, Farrell said in a phone interview Saturday night.
“We were told who the suspect was and made an arrest a short time later,” Farrell said.
The victim, a man who police did not identify, was taken to South Shore Hospital for his injuries, according to Farrell.
The weapon, a knife, was collected at the scene, Farrell said.
Allsopp will be arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempted murder, Farrell said.
The shopping plaza contains several stores, including a Shaw’s supermarket and Granite Liquors.
Farrell said the stabbing took place outside the liquor store.
A manager of the liquor store declined to comment Saturday night.
No further information was immediately available.
