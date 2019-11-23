A 65-year-old man was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a rollover crash on Route 25 in Wareham Saturday afternoon, State Police said.

The man, who is from the Sagamore Beach area of Bourne, was ejected from the 1995 Ford Ranger near the 2.2 mile marker on the eastbound side of the highway.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver lost control of the truck and rolled over into the median, State Police said in a statement.