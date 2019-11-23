A man was killed Friday when a fire engulfed a vacant house on Yale Street in Springfield, officials said.

Springfield firefighters were called to the two-story wood-frame house at 125 Yale St . around noon Friday, Fire Captain Brian Tetreault said in a phone interview Saturday morning .

“There was heavy fire when we showed up, and we had reports that there was someone in the building,” Tetreault said. “Homeless people are known to stay in this house.”