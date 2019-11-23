A man was killed Friday when a fire engulfed a vacant house on Yale Street in Springfield, officials said.
Springfield firefighters were called to the two-story wood-frame house at 125 Yale St . around noon Friday, Fire Captain Brian Tetreault said in a phone interview Saturday morning .
“There was heavy fire when we showed up, and we had reports that there was someone in the building,” Tetreault said. “Homeless people are known to stay in this house.”
Officials are trying to determine the identity of the victim.
Firefighters got most of the fire under control within 2 1/2 hours but it was not knocked down until 3 a.m. Saturday, Tetreault said.
