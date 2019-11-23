“This heroic first responder was doing his job protecting the public safety and setting up a roadblock during a snowstorm when his life was forever changed,” the statement said.

Paul J. Durgin, 30, of Sandwich pleaded guilty in Plymouth Superior Court to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Sandwich man who seriously injured an Onset firefighter in a hit-and-run during a snowstorm in Wareham last year was sentenced to up to six years behind bars, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Durgin was sentenced to serve up to 3 1/2 years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in a house of correction, according to the statement.

During a snowstorm in March 2018, Onset firefighters were assisting Wareham police in closing off an area near Cranberry Highway at Onset Avenue, where severe winds had blown sheet metal onto the roadway, according to the statement.

Durgin barreled his vehicle through the traffic cones, striking an Onset firefighter with such force that he was thrown 40 feet, the district attorney’s office said. Durgin fled the scene, the statement said.

The firefighter was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

The firefighters and police officers were wearing a reflective vests at the time of the incident.

Wareham police, acting on a tip that Durgin was staying at a motel in Centerville, found his car, a silver sedan with damage consistent with a collision. He was arrested several days later after police obtained a warrant, acording to the district attorney’s office.

