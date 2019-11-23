Hundreds of concerned residents began calling in just before 10 p.m., Clark said in a phone interview Saturday.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake was 2 miles west of the center of town and 1.2 miles deep, according to Chad Clark, a lieutenant of the Salem Police Department.

A small earthquake was reported in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said.

He said most of the calls were for “rumbles and house shaking.”

No damages or injuries were reported as of Saturday night, he said.

“People felt it because it was that deep,” he said of the earthquake.

“Pretty much everybody north and west of Salem center felt it.”

The United States Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes, listed the quake as a magnitude 1.8 on its website Saturday night.

But when the first rumbles were felt in southern New Hampshire, Salem police checked the website, but could not find a report of the quake, Clark said.

A while later, they were able to reach the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, which confirmed that it was an earthquake, he said.

The emergency management agency in New Hampshire wasn’t open at the time when they called, Clark said.

Police kept residents in the loop with the following social media post:

“For those of you wondering, it has been confirmed we had a small earthquake in Salem tonight. Thank you everyone for the concern.”

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.