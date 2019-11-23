Two men were arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Canal Street in Boston, according to Boston police.
Police received a call at 2:04 a.m. reporting a person shot in the area of 101 Canal St., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesman.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital , where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from Boston police.
Police saw a car fleeing the area and officers stopped it the intersection of Canal and Causeway streets. A firearm was recovered and two suspects were arrested.
Bryan Rice, 22, of Boston, faces charges including murder and attempted armed robbery. Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, of Boston, faces charges including being accessory to commit murder and attempted armed robbery.
Rice and Baptista-Goncalves are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
