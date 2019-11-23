Two men were arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Canal Street in Boston, according to Boston police.

Police received a call at 2:04 a.m. reporting a person shot in the area of 101 Canal St., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesman.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital , where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from Boston police.