Two women are in stable condition following a Saturday morning shooting in New Braintree that appears to be a domestic violence incident, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.
Officers from the Hardwick Police Department responded to 350 Worcester Road around 10:30 a.m. and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, Early said during a press conference and posted on the office’s Facebook page.
One of the women had self-inflicted wounds, while the other did not, Early said.
The woman with self-inflicted injuries was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, while the other woman was transported there by ambulance, Early said.
Both are expected to survive, Early said.
State Police and Hardwick Police are investigating the situation, Early said.
