Two women are in stable condition following a Saturday morning shooting in New Braintree that appears to be a domestic violence incident, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Officers from the Hardwick Police Department responded to 350 Worcester Road around 10:30 a.m. and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, Early said during a press conference and posted on the office’s Facebook page.

One of the women had self-inflicted wounds, while the other did not, Early said.